Clough Capital Partners L P Acquires Shares of 318,600 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 318,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,331,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 2.6% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.41. The stock had a trading volume of 9,106,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,218,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.44 and its 200 day moving average is $111.86. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $85.39 and a one year high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

