Clough Capital Partners L P Has $20.27 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Clough Capital Partners L P increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 462.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,500 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.4% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $20,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,756,000 after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 75,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.75. 10,786,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,169,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.38 and its 200 day moving average is $81.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $94.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

