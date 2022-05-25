Clough Capital Partners L P Increases Stock Holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 106.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 799,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411,990 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $8,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut Barings BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.85.

NYSE:BBDC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.28. The stock had a trading volume of 630,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.27. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 51.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Byers acquired 16,035 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $164,358.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,358.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC (Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.