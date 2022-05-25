Clough Capital Partners L P Purchases Shares of 205,700 Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 205,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 391.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,383 shares during the period.

NYSE:NBXG traded up 0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 10.35. 363,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,411. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 12.22. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 10.06 and a fifty-two week high of 20.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

