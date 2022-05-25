Clough Capital Partners L P Sells 160,400 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Clough Capital Partners L P decreased its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 160,400 shares during the quarter. First American Financial makes up about 4.7% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Clough Capital Partners L P owned approximately 0.82% of First American Financial worth $70,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First American Financial by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Shares of FAF stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.43. 476,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,020. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.60. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $57.30 and a 12-month high of $81.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.04). First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

A number of research firms have commented on FAF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of First American Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.73.

In related news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 39,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $2,337,069.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,922,978.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Profile (Get Rating)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.