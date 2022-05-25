Clough Capital Partners L P Sells 17,580 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Clough Capital Partners L P decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,580 shares during the quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 618 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total transaction of $1,226,725.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,139,977.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,381 shares of company stock worth $6,791,597. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMO traded down $14.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $534.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,538,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $438.72 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The company has a market cap of $209.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $564.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $588.60.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

