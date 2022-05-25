Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) CEO Thomas J. Schuetz Purchases 18,355 Shares

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. Schuetz bought 18,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.72 per share, for a total transaction of $49,925.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,191,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,121,894.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CMPX opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $5.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMPX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Consonance Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,165,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,340,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,438,000. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,487,000. Finally, CM Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.

