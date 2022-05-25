Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.64-$0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $360.00 million-$380.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $384.84 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a research note on Saturday. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.58. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,921. Computer Task Group has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $10.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.72.

Computer Task Group ( NASDAQ:CTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Computer Task Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 181,316 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group during the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Task Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Computer Task Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after acquiring an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.