Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.64-$0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $360.00 million-$380.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $384.84 million.

Shares of NASDAQ CTG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.58. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,921. Computer Task Group has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $10.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.72.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a research report on Saturday. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Task Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Computer Task Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 181,316 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the second quarter worth $286,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the third quarter worth $80,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

