CONTRACOIN One Day Volume Reaches $97,773.00 (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00002340 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded 82.2% higher against the US dollar. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $32.97 million and $97,773.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,328,400 coins. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

