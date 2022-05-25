ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 248.57 ($3.13).

Several analysts recently commented on CTEC shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.15) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.89) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ConvaTec Group to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 195 ($2.45) to GBX 210 ($2.64) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 295 ($3.71) to GBX 290 ($3.65) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

ConvaTec Group stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 214.60 ($2.70). 3,591,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,994,839. The company has a market cap of £4.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.30. ConvaTec Group has a twelve month low of GBX 165.30 ($2.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 265 ($3.33). The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 214.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 196.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a GBX 3.16 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.22%.

In other news, insider Kimberly Lody acquired 10,000 shares of ConvaTec Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.57) per share, with a total value of £20,400 ($25,670.06). Also, insider Jonny Mason purchased 22,000 shares of ConvaTec Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 224 ($2.82) per share, with a total value of £49,280 ($62,010.82). Insiders have acquired 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,896,000 over the last ninety days.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

