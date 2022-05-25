Cortex 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.91 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CTXC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. Cortex has a market cap of $25.63 million and $5.91 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000441 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cortex has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 195,309,657 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Buying and Selling Cortex

