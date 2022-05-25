Cowen Initiates Coverage on Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC)

Stock analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.65% from the stock’s previous close.

LANC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark cut Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Lancaster Colony from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lancaster Colony currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

NASDAQ LANC opened at $125.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 0.16. Lancaster Colony has a fifty-two week low of $118.99 and a fifty-two week high of $201.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.94.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $403.49 million during the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.73%.

In other Lancaster Colony news, CFO K. Pigott Thomas bought 800 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $121.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,928.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. 57.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

