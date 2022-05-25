CRA International, Inc. (CRAI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

CRA International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. CRA International has a dividend payout ratio of 22.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CRA International to earn $5.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

CRAI stock opened at $83.02 on Wednesday. CRA International has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.61.

CRA International ( NASDAQ:CRAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.40. CRA International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $148.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CRA International will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CRA International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of CRA International by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CRA International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CRA International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in CRA International by 439.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CRA International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

