Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.03

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.03 and last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 3634 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.
CRCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cricut from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cricut to $8.70 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.95.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.04.
In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 461,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $5,157,870.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 1,324,879 shares of company stock valued at $16,571,825 over the last quarter.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 75.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,055,000 after buying an additional 1,486,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,052,000 after buying an additional 226,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after buying an additional 128,328 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the fourth quarter worth $3,625,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 38.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 36,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.
Cricut Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRCT)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
