Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.03

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.03 and last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 3634 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

CRCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cricut from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cricut to $8.70 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.95.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $244.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.22 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 461,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $5,157,870.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 1,324,879 shares of company stock valued at $16,571,825 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 75.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,055,000 after buying an additional 1,486,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,052,000 after buying an additional 226,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after buying an additional 128,328 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the fourth quarter worth $3,625,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 38.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 36,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

