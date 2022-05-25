Critical Analysis: IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) versus Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO)

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) and Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares IN8bio and Halozyme Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IN8bio N/A -82.53% -53.40% Halozyme Therapeutics 92.23% 132.71% 25.45%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for IN8bio and Halozyme Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IN8bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Halozyme Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

IN8bio currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 400.00%. Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $51.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.26%. Given IN8bio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IN8bio is more favorable than Halozyme Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.7% of IN8bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IN8bio and Halozyme Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IN8bio N/A N/A -$14.65 million ($1.79) -1.17 Halozyme Therapeutics $443.31 million 14.40 $402.71 million $2.99 15.48

Halozyme Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than IN8bio. IN8bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Halozyme Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics beats IN8bio on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IN8bio (Get Rating)

IN8bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. It also develops INB-400 and INB-300 that is in preclinical Phase for treatment of various solid tumor cancers. The company was formerly known as Incysus Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to IN8bio, Inc. in August 2020. IN8bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Halozyme Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. Its flagship product is Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs in subcutaneous urography and to improve resorption of radiopaque agents. The company also develops Perjeta; RITUXAN HYCELA and MabThera SC for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL); RITUXAN SC for patients with CLL; and HYQVIA for the treatment of immunodeficiency disorders. In addition, it is developing Tecentriq for non-small cell lung cancer; OCREVUS for multiple sclerosis; DARZALEX for the treatment of patients with amyloidosis, smoldering myeloma, and multiple myeloma; nivolumab for the treatment of solid tumors; ARGX-113, a human neonatal Fc receptor; ARGX-117 to treat autoimmune diseases; and BMS-986179, an anti-CD-73 antibody. The company has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Alexion Pharma Holding; ARGENX BVBA; Horizon Therapeutics plc; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Centre for the AIDS Programme of Research in South Africa; and ViiV Healthcare Limited for small and large molecule targets for the treatment and prevention of HIV. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in San Diego, California.

