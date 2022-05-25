Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.164 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
CRT stock opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.80. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $19.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.54.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.
