CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 174.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 3,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.89.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $2,350,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,215 shares in the company, valued at $75,514,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $4.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.90. 31,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,058,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.85. The company has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of -135.00 and a beta of 1.44.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

