CSX Co. (CSX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on June 15th

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

CSX has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CSX has a dividend payout ratio of 20.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CSX to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.91 on Wednesday. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

