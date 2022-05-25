CSX Co. (CSX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on June 15th

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.
CSX has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CSX has a dividend payout ratio of 20.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CSX to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.91 on Wednesday. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21.
CSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.45.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
