Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total value of $88,193.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,425 shares of company stock valued at $10,819,317 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CMI traded up $6.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.62. 1,130,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,576. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $265.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.13.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. UBS Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.30.

Cummins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

