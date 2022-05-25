CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) & Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Financial Contrast

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) and CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Tactile Systems Technology has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVR Medical has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Tactile Systems Technology and CVR Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tactile Systems Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00 CVR Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tactile Systems Technology currently has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 278.62%. Given Tactile Systems Technology’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tactile Systems Technology is more favorable than CVR Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and CVR Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tactile Systems Technology -11.78% -12.31% -6.89% CVR Medical N/A -13.59% 31.49%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.6% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and CVR Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tactile Systems Technology $208.06 million 0.86 -$11.81 million ($1.26) -7.13 CVR Medical N/A N/A -$170,000.00 $0.01 1.00

CVR Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tactile Systems Technology. Tactile Systems Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVR Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology beats CVR Medical on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tactile Systems Technology (Get Rating)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About CVR Medical (Get Rating)

CVR Medical Corp., a healthcare company, engages in the research and development of subsonic, infrasonic, and low frequency sound wave analysis technology for the healthcare sector. The company provides carotid stenotic scan device, a diagnostic tool to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. It offers its products for patients, payors, and healthcare providers. The company was formerly known as Big Bar Resources Corporation and changed its name to CVR Medical Corp. in September 2016. CVR Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

