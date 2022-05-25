CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,204 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.17. 86,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,340,459. The company has a market cap of $127.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.28. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

