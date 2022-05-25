Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Shares Down 3.9%

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.36 and last traded at $9.36. 284 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 989,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTKB. Zacks Investment Research cut Cytek Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -453.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.15.

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Cytek Biosciences had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $232,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 342,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $4,225,466.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,454,820 shares of company stock valued at $18,469,948 and sold 120,000 shares valued at $1,262,000. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Cytek Biosciences by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,381,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774,026 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cytek Biosciences by 424.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,352,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cytek Biosciences by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,093,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,881 shares during the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC boosted its position in Cytek Biosciences by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 3,020,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,286,000 after acquiring an additional 902,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Cytek Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,092,000. 35.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

