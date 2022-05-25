Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Daktronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

NASDAQ DAKT opened at $3.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Daktronics has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.67 million, a PE ratio of 79.02 and a beta of 0.66.

Daktronics ( NASDAQ:DAKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $139.56 million during the quarter. Daktronics had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 1.00%.

In other news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Daktronics by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,339,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after buying an additional 187,318 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Daktronics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its position in Daktronics by 317.7% during the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 511,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 388,700 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Daktronics by 13.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 591,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 70,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

