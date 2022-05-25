DAO Maker Market Capitalization Reaches $132.33 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $132.33 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for $1.87 or 0.00006298 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13,793.53 or 0.46537429 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 83.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00060704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.01 or 0.00499367 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00033437 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000283 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,603.60 or 1.40364746 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 70,891,268 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

DAO Maker Coin Trading

