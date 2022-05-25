Dash (DASH) Trading Up 8.7% This Week

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Dash coin can currently be bought for about $61.72 or 0.00208392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dash has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Dash has a total market capitalization of $662.82 million and approximately $136.41 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006648 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003154 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001317 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00009703 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.52 or 0.00322527 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,739,465 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

