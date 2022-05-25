DeepOnion (ONION) Price Down 6.5% This Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $568.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0842 or 0.00000280 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,685,910 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

