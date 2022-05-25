Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on DE. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.13.

NYSE DE opened at $337.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $399.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.10. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $307.64 and a 12-month high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.