DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Market Cap Tops $5.15 Million

DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. DeFiSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 87.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,688.34 or 0.56077884 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 85.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00037659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.10 or 0.00494288 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00033405 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008671 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com . The official message board for DeFiSocial Gaming is defisocial.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFiSocial Gaming

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiSocial Gaming should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

