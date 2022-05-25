Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Purchased by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,773 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 317.8% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $3,412,179.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $6,674,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,907 shares of company stock valued at $17,145,029 in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.31.

DELL stock traded up $2.42 on Wednesday, hitting $43.30. 5,243,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,441,136. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.71 and a 200-day moving average of $53.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.72%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

