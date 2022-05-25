Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Diageo by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $184.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo plc has a one year low of $175.46 and a one year high of $223.14.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DEO. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($60.40) to GBX 4,700 ($59.14) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($39.01) to GBX 3,200 ($40.27) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.63) to GBX 4,700 ($59.14) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,923.17.

Diageo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.