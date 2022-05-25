Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lowered its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,738,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,667,000 after acquiring an additional 306,394 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $46,401,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,432,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,189,000 after purchasing an additional 149,761 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.12. 373,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,900. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $175.46 and a 52 week high of $223.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.24.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($60.40) to GBX 4,700 ($59.14) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Societe Generale increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($53.48) to GBX 4,500 ($56.63) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.63) to GBX 4,700 ($59.14) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,923.17.

Diageo Profile (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.