Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Trading 9.9% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) shares traded up 9.9% on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $259.09 and last traded at $259.09. 6,117 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 254,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.74.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.64%.

DDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dillard’s from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dillard’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dillard’s to $185.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $288.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.54.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $13.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by $8.01. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 26.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDS. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

