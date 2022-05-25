Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 1,169.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIOD stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.00. 1,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,764. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.28. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $69.50 and a 1 year high of $113.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.45 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Diodes from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diodes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.75.

In other news, SVP Francis Tang acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 31,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $2,667,097.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

