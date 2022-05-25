Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX) Shares Down 0.6%

Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX – Get Rating) fell 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.62 and last traded at $22.62. 726 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 4,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.74.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF stock. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.34% of Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

