Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC) Plans $0.04 Dividend

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON DEC opened at GBX 125.10 ($1.57) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 118.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 111.11. Diversified Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 94.24 ($1.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 129.20 ($1.63). The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.36. The company has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73.

In other news, insider Bradley Grafton Gray sold 166,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.48), for a total transaction of £197,035.22 ($247,936.61).

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

