Dollarcoin Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (DLC)

Dollarcoin (DLC) traded down 18% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. In the last week, Dollarcoin has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. Dollarcoin has a total market cap of $10,823.88 and approximately $12.00 worth of Dollarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dollarcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,715.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $191.38 or 0.00644049 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00176279 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00016990 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Dollarcoin

Dollarcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Dollarcoin’s total supply is 9,106,714 coins. Dollarcoin’s official Twitter account is @moneydollarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dollarcoin ia Proof of Work cryptocurrency. It uses the SHA256 algorithm and has a 6% premine. “

Dollarcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dollarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dollarcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dollarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

