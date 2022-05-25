Donald F. Coleman Sells 1,637 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 1,637 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $36,144.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 475,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,506,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

INTA stock opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average of $23.72. Intapp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $40.91. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.46% and a negative return on equity of 47.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Intapp by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

INTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intapp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Intapp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

