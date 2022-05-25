Donald F. Coleman Sells 2,520 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $55,666.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 473,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,455,462.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of INTA opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36. Intapp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.72.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.46% and a negative return on equity of 47.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

INTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intapp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,401,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intapp by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,698,000 after purchasing an additional 462,248 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Intapp in the 1st quarter worth $6,428,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intapp in the 4th quarter worth $3,814,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intapp by 365.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 151,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.