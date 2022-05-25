Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Trading Up 8.6% Following Insider Buying Activity

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.6% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $35.02 and last traded at $34.62. Approximately 28,685 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,401,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.89.

Specifically, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $48,734.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $116,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research firms recently commented on DOCS. Bank of America lowered their target price on Doximity from $55.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Doximity from $81.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Doximity from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Doximity from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Doximity from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doximity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.07.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 40.52%. The business had revenue of $93.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.17 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,066,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Doximity during the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Doximity during the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Doximity by 80.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,430,000 after purchasing an additional 606,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

