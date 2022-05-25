Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Driven Brands posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $468.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.59 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on DRVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Driven Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRVN. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its stake in Driven Brands by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 3,745,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,954 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Driven Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 58.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 545,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,757,000 after purchasing an additional 201,900 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Driven Brands by 18.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,430,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,313,000 after acquiring an additional 224,200 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DRVN opened at $26.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.46, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.51. Driven Brands has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $34.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

