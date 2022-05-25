DS Smith’s (SMDS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of DS Smith (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 510 ($6.42) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SMDS. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 588 ($7.40) to GBX 570 ($7.17) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 506.71 ($6.38).

LON:SMDS opened at GBX 298.10 ($3.75) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 319.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 352.37. DS Smith has a fifty-two week low of GBX 279.23 ($3.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 465.97 ($5.86).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.65%.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

