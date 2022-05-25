DubaiCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $552,181.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major exchanges. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018637 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013793 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004304 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000926 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

