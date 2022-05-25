DuckDaoDime Price Hits $2.85 on Top Exchanges (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 25th. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be purchased for $2.85 or 0.00009590 BTC on exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $96,835.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

