Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 18,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRE opened at $50.49 on Wednesday. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $45.94 and a one year high of $66.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.97 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 93.39% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 41.64%.

DRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

