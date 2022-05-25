Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.13-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.27 billion-$2.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.29 billion.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.88.
Shares of DNB stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.80. The stock had a trading volume of 23,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Dun & Bradstreet has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $22.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -92.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.
About Dun & Bradstreet (Get Rating)
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dun & Bradstreet (DNB)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.