Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.13-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.27 billion-$2.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.29 billion.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.88.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Shares of DNB stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.80. The stock had a trading volume of 23,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Dun & Bradstreet has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $22.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -92.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.29 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.28%. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet (Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.