Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) shot up 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.60 and last traded at $29.19. 27,910 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,259,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BROS shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Dutch Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.91.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.93.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $152.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dutch Bros news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $257,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,222,250 shares of company stock worth $267,655,469 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth $2,600,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,565,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at $64,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,525,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

