DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.15), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,712,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,842. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.15. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $44.18.

Several research firms have issued reports on DXC. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,442,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,099,000 after acquiring an additional 224,946 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,895,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,727,000 after purchasing an additional 74,007 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,992,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,134,000 after purchasing an additional 18,323 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,582,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,635,000 after purchasing an additional 78,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 547,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after purchasing an additional 172,366 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

