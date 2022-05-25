DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70M-$3.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.03 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.85-$4.15 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of DXC Technology from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.75.

DXC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.45. 3,712,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,842. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.69 and a 200 day moving average of $31.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.15). DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

