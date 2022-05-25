Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Reaches $0.0275 on Top Exchanges

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for about $0.0275 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Dynamite has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. Dynamite has a total market cap of $10,602.22 and $45,213.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 724,257 coins and its circulating supply is 385,551 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

